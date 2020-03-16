SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 15, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 15, 2020.
Joe Steven Cartwright, 62, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); second offense domestic abuse; domestic abuse.
Henry Alexander Molina-Nunez, 21, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; failure to stop at a red light; federal detainer.
Sergio Marcrin Zeledon-Lopez, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); obstruction of justice; federal detainer.
Alaina Michelle Ryman, 33, Lake Charles: Battery; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Corey Ryan Musk, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jennifer Hope Broussard, 57, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.