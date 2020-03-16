Louisiana bars, theaters closed, restaurants limited due to coronavirus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday that all bars and movie theaters will close in an effort to keep coronavirus from spreading.
Restaurants will be limited to delivery and drive-thru orders only.
Edwards said on Twitter:
“Today, I am taking additional measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by further limiting gatherings to fewer than 50 people, closing casinos, bars & movie theaters and limiting restaurants to delivery and drive-through orders only.
"More aggressive steps are necessary to fight the spread of COVID-19 across Louisiana. These limitations were difficult to make, but they are necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, protect the health of Louisianans and flatten the curve.
"These changes are effective statewide at midnight. Operations may be able to resume on April 13, however, the situation will be reevaluated seven days prior.
"What we’re learning is that it can take two weeks for symptoms to appear. We believe we are still unearthing community spread that’s been around for the past several weeks, which means it is a statewide problem that requires statewide solutions.
"After meeting with Sen. Cassidy, I was also on a call with (Pres. Donald Trump) and (Vice President Mike Pence) and they were very clear that we must activate our state plan before there is more community spread. Action must be taken now, even in areas where there are no confirmed cases yet.
