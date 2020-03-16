Local stores’ inventory, hours change due to coronavirus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles stores are dealing with limited supplies and working to keep up with consumer demands due to the coronavirus.
Viewers have reported food shortages and a lack of products at stores such as toilet paper and disinfectant products.
Here’s what we know so far of inventory and hours:
KROGER
Country Club: Now open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. OUT of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap, water, bread and milk. Mostly out of meat. Expect a shipment tomorrow.
TARGET
Target has set up a coronavirus response page to address all questions related to their stores across the country. The website said Target stores will be open during normal business hours and there will be a limit on products like hand sanitizer, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, bottled water and more.
Target said due to high demand, they are facing delays.
MARKET BASKET
· Ryan Street: Normal hours of operation. Antibacterial soap, meat and milk are available, but there is no water. The store expects shipment later on Monday afternoon to restock supplies.
· 929 3rd Avenue: Normal hours of operation. Limited amount of supplies, such as toilet paper. The store restocks with shipments, but they quickly run out of products.
· Country Club Plaza at 4431 Nelson Road: Normal hours of operation.
SAM’S CLUB
Starting Tuesday, Mar. 17, the store will open at 9 a.m for Sam’s Club Plus members, 10 a.m. for club membership and will close at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Sam’s Club will open during regular business hours.
The store is out of toilet paper and antibacterial soap on Monday. Sam’s Club receives shipments every day.
ALBERTSONS
· Country Club: Normal hours of operation. OUT of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap, and water. Expect a shipment tonight.
· Ryan Street: Normal hours of operation. OUT of toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Expect a shipment tonight or tomorrow.
WALMART
· Neighborhood Walmart on Ryan Street: OUT of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap and bread. Only individual bottles of water. Does have milk and meat. Expecting a shipment tonight. Walmart stores across the country have shifted their hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
· Walmart on Nelson Road: OUT of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap, water, bread and meat. Receive a shipment daily. Walmart stores across the country have shifted their hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
· Walmart on City Service: OUT of hand sanitizer, antibacterial soap, and meat. Receive a shipment daily. Walmart stores across the country have shifted their hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
· Walmart on Martin Luther King Hwy: OUT of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and antibacterial soap. Limited amount of water and meat. Receive a shipment daily. Walmart stores across the country have shifted their hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.