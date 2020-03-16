LHSAA holding out hope to play spring championships

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine released a statement Monday outlining the LHSAA’s plan for its spring sports over the next month. Last week, following Gov. Jon Bel Edwards’ proclamation regarding coronavirus, the LHSAA was forced to postpone much of the regular season for spring sports in addition to some championship events.
Bonine said he hopes that following the 30-day halt to school and all school activities, the remainder of the 2020 spring sports’ regular season and postseason play would not be further impacted.
“We will keep all processes in play for postseason play,” stated Bonine. “If the spring championship season extends for any period of time, the LHSAA will be ready to conduct tournaments in their entirety.”
The statement outlined that the earliest return to play would be April 14.
