Gaming operations at Louisiana casinos to close at midnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The gaming floors at Louisiana casinos will close at midnight due to coronavirus concerns, state officials confirm.
This includes 15 riverboats, one land-based casino and four slot rooms at horsetracks.
They will stay closed for two weeks.
The order does not apply to Coushatta.
Ronnie Jones, head of the state gaming board, is planning to sign the order soon.
KSLA is reporting the order is subject to an extension, if necessary.
It’s going to be a loss of $1.6 million per day, for a total of around $22 million for the two-week closure.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.