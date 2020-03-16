FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly better chance of rain Tuesday, no sign of cooler weather either.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tonight will be warm and muggy again with lows in the low 60s. Dense fog possible in some areas after midnight. Some areas could see visibility drop to near zero at times. Use caution if you are going to be driving give yourself a little extra drive time.
An upper level disturbance will move across SWLA Tuesday and that is likely to cause scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will top out near 80 degrees with a 40% chance of rain primarily in the afternoon hours.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s, but rain looks unlikely.
Showers and storms will return Friday with a 60% chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s.
The weekend will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 50s thanks to a cold front that moves through Friday. Scattered showers will remain possible both Saturday and Sunday, with a 40% chance of rain
By next week the upper level winds will change to become more westerly which is less favorable for rain. But we will likely keep a mixture of sun and clouds with highs near 80 and lows in the 60s with less than a 20% chance of rain.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
