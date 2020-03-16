FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A look at the forecast for the new workweek ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A weak front made its way into Southwest Louisiana this weekend, as was noted by a few showers that developed Saturday and Sunday, although most of the area missed out on the rain. Highs on Sunday topped out in the middle 80s with northerly winds Sunday night helping to send temperatures down into the upper 50s to lower 60s this morning giving way to a slight reduction in humidity values overnight by just a bit.
Through the day ahead, this front will lift back north as a warm front, sending temperatures up, clouds on the return and a stray shower or two possible by afternoon and into the evening. Despite this front lifting northward, our higher resolution computer models don’t advertise much rain for our area today and bring the best chance of a few showers this evening across portions of south-central Louisiana. Highs today won’t be as hot as Sunday but will eventually warm up to around 80 this afternoon.
Look for lows tonight a couple of degrees warmer than this morning thanks to the southerly winds returning. This could also set up the return of some fog overnight as well, especially closer to the coastline. Inland, lows will drop into the lower to middle 60s with lows near the coastline in the upper 60s tonight.
Tuesday will bring a little better chance of rain and a few thunderstorms as scattered showers return in response to an upper level disturbance moving across the state. Even with the higher rain chances tomorrow, temperatures still warm up into the upper 70s to near 80 by the afternoon. Computer models show a few showers could develop as early as the morning commute tomorrow and continue to be possible through the afternoon. These showers will be scattered, so it’s important to note it won’t be a continuous all-day rain.
Even better rain chances arrive toward the latter half of the week, as models are still on board for a cold front to push into the state by Friday and Saturday. This will bring a few more showers and storms late Friday and continuing into the first part of Saturday. Behind this front, lows drop into the 50s with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, rain won’t end behind the front, as overrunning showers continue into the early part of next week as temperatures also begin to warm back up.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
