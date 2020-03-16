FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A look at the forecast for the new workweek ahead

Even better rain chances arrive toward the latter half of the week, as models are still on board for a cold front to push into the state by Friday and Saturday. This will bring a few more showers and storms late Friday and continuing into the first part of Saturday. Behind this front, lows drop into the 50s with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, rain won’t end behind the front, as overrunning showers continue into the early part of next week as temperatures also begin to warm back up.