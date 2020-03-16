Calcasieu offering meals for minors during school closures

Calcasieu Parish School Board (Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By Patrick Deaville | March 16, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 4:49 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting this week the Calcasieu Parish School Board will be providing free to-go breakfast and lunch meals for anyone 18 and under.

The meals can be picked up starting Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.

On arrival you will receive a hot lunch meal and a breakfast for the following day.

The meals can be picked up free of charge at any of the following schools:

  • Bell City High School
  • Cypress Cove Elementary
  • DeQuincy Primary
  • E.K. Key Elementary
  • F.K. White Middle
  • LeBleu Settlement Elementary
  • M.J. Kaufman Elementary
  • Maplewood Middle
  • Moss Bluff Elementary
  • Oak Park Elementary
  • S.J. Welsh Middle
  • S.P. Arnett Middle
  • St. John Elementary
  • T.S. Cooley Elementary
  • Vinton Elementary
  • Washington/Marion High

