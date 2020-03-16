Calcasieu offering meals for minors during school closures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting this week the Calcasieu Parish School Board will be providing free to-go breakfast and lunch meals for anyone 18 and under.
The meals can be picked up starting Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.
On arrival you will receive a hot lunch meal and a breakfast for the following day.
The meals can be picked up free of charge at any of the following schools:
- Bell City High School
- Cypress Cove Elementary
- DeQuincy Primary
- E.K. Key Elementary
- F.K. White Middle
- LeBleu Settlement Elementary
- M.J. Kaufman Elementary
- Maplewood Middle
- Moss Bluff Elementary
- Oak Park Elementary
- S.J. Welsh Middle
- S.P. Arnett Middle
- St. John Elementary
- T.S. Cooley Elementary
- Vinton Elementary
- Washington/Marion High
