Abraham’s Tent still operating amidst coronavirus concerns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Ethel Juanita Frank didn’t know about the coronavirus until recently. She found out about it through Abraham’s Tent’s executive director, Pearl Cole.
“I wasn’t aware at first, but I’m seeing it yes,” Frank said.
Frank is one of the many regular visitors to Abraham’s Tent, which serves meals to the homeless of Southwest Louisiana 6 days a week. Despite the CDC writing on their website, “Persons experiencing homelessness may be at risk for infection during an outbreak of COVID-19,” Cole is determined to continue serving the community as long as she can.
“Right now we don’t know what else to do besides just provide people with the meal because from what I understand that part of prevention is taking care of yourself," Cole said. "Good meals, trying not to be in crowds, they’ve listed a number of things, and we’re going to try to adhere to that list, and we’re really concerned but we still need to go on.”
Although their day-to-day operations aren’t changing much, they are increasing the number of times they clean and disinfect, using two bottles of bleach daily. But that bleach is something that Cole is concerned they will run out of soon.
“The tables and chairs are being bleached every day," Cole said. "With that constant usage, then, of course, we’re going to deplete our supply, much faster than we do normally.”
Hand sanitizer is something Abraham’s Tent is also looking for.
“We’re going to be looking for the same supplies that you’re going to be looking for at home," Cole said.
Abraham’s Tent is no longer accepting donations for clothes but they will accept any other donations. Those wanting to donate can drop off donations Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.