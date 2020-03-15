Ragley man killed in two-vehicle crash in Beauregard Parish

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A 41-year-old Ragley man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on US 171 Saturday evening, authorities said.
The crash happened near La. 12 and US 190 in Ragley around 7:45 p.m., according to Trooper Derek Senegal, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman.
Senegal said that around 7:45 p.m., Nicolous F. Bellard was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado south on 171.
“For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet struck the rear left side of a 2014 Kia Optima that was in front of it," Senegal said. “After striking the Kia, the Chevrolet ran off the left side of the roadway, entered the center median, and overturned. The driver of the Kia was able to come to a stop on the right side shoulder of the roadway.”
Bellard was wearing a seat belt, but succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a local hospital, Senegal said.
The driver of the Kia was properly restrained and received minor injuries.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
