THE LATEST: Confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s health department reports there are now 91 cases of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, across the state.
Cases are currently being monitored in multiple parishes.
As of Sunday, March 15, at 9:30 a.m. state health officials reported the following:
- 91 positive cases
- 2 deaths
Parishes with cases:
- Bossier - 1
- Caddo - 1
- Lafouche - 1
- Jefferson - 12
- Orleans - 65
- St. Charles - 2
- St. John the Baptist - 1
- St. Tammany - 4
- St Bernard - 1
- Terrebonne - 2
Out of state resident - 1
Until Sunday, March 15, cases that returned a positive result were classified as presumptive positive. They remained that way until confirmed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.
The CDC later noted that lab tests have proven to be reliable and CDC confirmation is no longer needed. Now, if a case is returned positive, it does not have to get a second confirmation.
Testing begins in-state, at hospitals or at private laboratories.
Patients suspected of infection are assessed by staff first. The staff then requests a state courier come pick up a sample that’s sent to a state lab in Baton Rouge for testing.
Testing for a single person can take between three to four testing kits, Governor John Bel Edwards said, so having a specific number of kits doesn’t mean that number of people can be tested.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is notified of any presumptive positive results.
Officials say they’re treating presumptive positive cases as actual positives.
State health officials are “contact tracing” those patients, meaning they’re reaching out to those who have been in close contact with those patients and requesting they be tested.
Gov. Edwards has vowed to announce all presumptive positive cases in the state.
The governor’s office and state health officials will publish online updates with case counts twice a day.
State health officials have said those updates will not include demographic information about patients.
Gov. Edwards has cautioned Louisianans against panicking about new cases.
State health officials say they’ve always expected to see more presumptive positive cases of the virus pop up. Officials ask residents to remain calm.
“Now is the time for seriousness; there is no place for panic or hysteria,” said Gov. Edwards.
Gov. Edwards directed the creation of a task force weeks before the state’s first presumptive case.
“Louisiana has been preparing for this moment for many weeks,” Gov. Edwards said when announcing the first presumptive case.
Residents are advised to maintain proper hygiene by:
- Staying home if sick
- Covering their cough
- Washing their hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water. Hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol should be used if soap isn’t available.
- Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
- Maintaining at least six feet of distances with sick people
"I am asking all Louisianans to remain vigilant as we work to contain the spread of this and other illnesses," said Edwards.
“We can limit this, but it’s going to require everyone to do their part,” said Gov. Edwards. “It looks as though this is going to get worse for some period before it gets better, but how much worse is really dependent on whether people do what we’re telling them.”
Gov. Edwards on March 11 signed an executive order declaring a public health emergency, meaning utilities cannot be disrupted for nonpayment, laws banning price gouging are active, and emergency funding can get to municipalities easier.
COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus, a family of viruses known to cause a range of respiratory illnesses.
Symptoms of the coronavirus can include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing. The CDC believes symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.
Symptoms may be mild for some healthy individuals. In older adults and individuals with existing health issues, COVID-19 can lead to severe respiratory illnesses.
It’s spread through respiratory droplets produced through coughing and sneezing, or by touching your face, nose, or eyes after touching a surface contaminated with the virus.
The virus is not a death sentence as rumored on social media.
Recovery can happen in a matter of weeks, health officials have stressed.
"Now together we all, as government, as healthcare systems and providers, as schools, businesses and as neighbors, must take actions and be vigilant to prevent the spread of this virus in our great state," said Edwards.
Louisianans with questions are asked to call LDH’s general information line at 1-855-523-2652 or the state’s hotline at 211 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
More information is also available on LDH’s website linked here.
First case: The state’s first presumptive positive case hospitalized a Jefferson Parish resident at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Orleans Parish.
Gov. Edwards announced it at the opening of the three-month legislative session, Monday, March 9.
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell disclosed the patient visited an emergency room presenting pneumonia-like symptoms which worsened over several days.
Mayor Cantrell said the case was “community-acquired” not travel-related.
First death: Gov. Edwards announced the state’s first death related to COVID-19 Saturday, March 14. The deceased is a 58-year-old who died at Touro Infirmary in Orleans Parish. The deceased had underlying health issues, Gov. Edwards said.
