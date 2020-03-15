FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and partly cloudy day, rain chances increasing into this week

As we go through this evening we can expect the dew points to remain elevated as we don’t fully clear out and the front that pushed through the region didn’t bring us a major change in the pattern. We will be a few degrees cooler this evening in comparison to the last couple we have seen. As we head into Monday morning temperatures will be around 5 degrees or so cooler than what we have seen as we start out in the lower 60′s for many of us and even a few upper 50′s are possible as we don’t see the southerly flow overnight and our dew points can drop just a few degrees allowing us to cool down just a little more. Moving through our Monday though we can expect the moisture to return and we see a mixture of sun and clouds during the early part of the day with clouds building into the afternoon. The good news remains that the rain chances look to remain low and we won’t be seeing a washout. Temperatures will be warming through the afternoon with many areas topping out in the middle to upper 70′s as we see clouds helping to keep the temperatures down just a few degrees.