FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and partly cloudy day, rain chances increasing into this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A really nice afternoon has taken place as we have seen temperatures in many locations in the lower 80′s. Our winds aren’t nearly as strong as we saw yesterday and the direction has changed as well as we are out of the northeast. Our humidity still remains, but the good news is that we are remaining dry for now.
As we go through this evening we can expect the dew points to remain elevated as we don’t fully clear out and the front that pushed through the region didn’t bring us a major change in the pattern. We will be a few degrees cooler this evening in comparison to the last couple we have seen. As we head into Monday morning temperatures will be around 5 degrees or so cooler than what we have seen as we start out in the lower 60′s for many of us and even a few upper 50′s are possible as we don’t see the southerly flow overnight and our dew points can drop just a few degrees allowing us to cool down just a little more. Moving through our Monday though we can expect the moisture to return and we see a mixture of sun and clouds during the early part of the day with clouds building into the afternoon. The good news remains that the rain chances look to remain low and we won’t be seeing a washout. Temperatures will be warming through the afternoon with many areas topping out in the middle to upper 70′s as we see clouds helping to keep the temperatures down just a few degrees.
Rain chances will be returning however as we head into the rest of the work week and we first notice that as we head into Tuesday as we see the moisture levels returning as lows Tuesday start out in the middle 60′s once again. While Tuesday doesn’t look to be a washout the chance for a more widespread shower and storm activity will begin to increase, so if you are heading out you may want to take the rain jacket or umbrella with you just in case, but there is still time to narrow down the timing for the best chances of rain. Highs will be near 80 once again and that trend will continue as we head into the rest of the week till Friday, before we see changes coming following the passage of the front. Rain chances will continue to be a factor as we head into the end of the week as we don’t expect a washout any day, but a nice scattering of showers and storms will be possible as we see extra lift from the front and the warmer temperatures.
The best chance of rain does look to come Friday into Saturday as the cold front will be moving through during this time and that will be when we see the most widespread rain across the area. Temperatures remain in the upper 70′s for Friday, but then we see temperatures falling as the cold front moves through and highs on Saturday will be in the lower 70′s for highs and according to the latest timing that may be early in the morning with temperatures slowly dropping. This is still a ways a way and timing will go back and forth and be subject to change, but the main thing to take away is that a slight cool down looks possible into next weekend. For now the warmth and humidity will continue with scattered chances of rain.
