SOWELA cancels classes for one week before resuming online

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College has canceled classes and events for one week.
From Monday, Mar. 16 to Friday, Mar. 20 students will have no classes. They will resume online on Monday, Mar. 23.
Classes that require hands-on instruction will be face-to-face. The college says “while some colleges have moved to a fully online format for their classes, this type of transition is not ideal for hands-on education at SOWELA. Interrupting the education of our students is considered a last resort.”
SOWELA is following what the CDC recommendations for sanitation and social distancing. SOWELA facilities will be extensively sanitatized for disease prevention measures.
Students can visit Canvas for more information or contact their instructor directly with questions.
SOWELA’s top priority is the well-being of students, faculty, and staff. Administrators will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis.
