Southland Conference cancels remaining spring sports competitions and championships

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Southland Conference announced Saturday that the league will cancel all remaining spring sports competitions and championship events, effective immediately.
The decision was reached by the Conference’s presidential Board of Directors, in consultation with campus athletic directors. The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and fans, and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and state health departments, was carefully considered in making this decision.
Southland members have been monitoring national, regional and local developments related to the worldwide COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, and its impact on U.S. professional and collegiate sports, including Thursday’s announcement that NCAA Championship events will be canceled through the spring.
“This decision is a difficult one, and we understand and share the disappointment our student-athletes and coaches feel,” said McNeese Interim Athletics Director Tanner Stines. “Their health and safety is our primary concern. We will continue to provide support and assistance to our student-athletes as they work to fulfill their academic requirements for the spring semester.”
The Southland had previously announced the cancellation of all competitions through March 30, including its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments this week. In addition to the new competition and championship changes, athletic departments have also agreed to prohibit all team activities, organized or voluntary, through March 30. Beyond that date, campus leaders will make determinations on other immediate and longer-term issues, such as team practice opportunities and other activities.
Athletic departments and Conference office staff will address future NCAA eligibility issues for current spring sports student-athletes, and other matters of importance to the membership. As with any legislation action, the Southland Conference Board of Directors reserves the right to reconsider previous decisions.
“We will aggressively pursue additional NCAA eligibility for student-athletes who participate in spring sports,” said Stines.
The NCAA has announced that it has begun studying the issues related to NCAA rules and expects to issue guidance to schools very soon.
The Southland’s spring sports offerings include baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.
