NCAA cancels men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, remaining winter and spring championships

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - The NCAA has announced the cancellations of ALL remaining winter and spring championships, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee released a statement on Friday, March 13 that the council leadership agreed eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports. Officials said details about the eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time.
Officials said the decision was based on the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) public health threat.
Earlier in the day, many of the conferences canceled their men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The cancellations also mean no championships for gymnastics, softball, baseball, beach volleyball, and other sports.
