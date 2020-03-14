Memorial releases new visit procedures due to COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Memorial Health System has released new visitor procedures due to COVID-19.
The hospital also has a Coronavirus Nurse Advice Hotline, which can be reached between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 337.494.2110. Otherwise, residents can call 211.
MEMORIAL VISITOR PROCEDURES
1) The Louisiana Department of Health has issued a directive to healthcare facilities to significantly limit visitation for patients. At this time, we will only allow one visitor per patient per day. Appointed visitors must meet health screening prior to being allowed to visit.
2) Patients coming to the facilities for outpatient diagnostic tests are encouraged to come alone if possible, or with no more than one person accompanying them.
3) Access points into the facilities will be limited, so prepare to walk/travel to central entry points (front lobby or Emergency Department).
4) Prepare to wait in line for clearance for entry.
5) No visitors will be allowed into the building for inpatients after 8 p.m. unless needed for a patient emergency. If you are the appointed visitor staying overnight, please be in the facility prior to 8:00 p.m. Visitors staying overnight must adhere to current overnight policies.
6) Patients coming for surgical procedures are allowed one visitor.
7) Virtual patient communication can be accomplished via in-room telephone, cellular phone, face time, etc.
