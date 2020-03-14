MARSH MADNESS: Alexandria, Port Allen and Pleasant Hill win state titles on championship Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA announced Friday afternoon that Marsh Madness will continue to be played at Burton Coliseum with limited attendance. The Class 5A, 2A and C championships were played in empty arenas, although state champions were crowned.
The Day began with Pleasant Hill holding off a Hicks rally to capture the Class C title. Hicks had beaten the Eagles twice in the regular season. Pleasant Hill was led by senior guard Montorious Burrough (17 points), while Hicks had seniors Zayne Earl and Austin Merchant each score 17 points.
The Class 2A title followed and it saw Port Allen avenge last year’s title game by downing Rayville in overtime, 78-74. It’s the first state championship in program history. Port Allen was led by Collin Holloway (32 points, 11 rebounds) while Jalen Knox and Tawasky Johnson each scored 14 points. Rayville meanwhile, was led in the scoring column by Zyquarius Cowart (17 points) and Kashie Natt (14 points, 17 rebounds).
Alexandria, like Port Allen, was able to capture the first state title in school history when the Trojans held off Bonnabel in the nightcap, 38-37. ASH used a strong second quarter in the Class 5A title game to gain a 21-18 halftime lead en route to the championship. The Trojans had no players score in double-digits. Latrell Holly led the way with nine points and eight rebounds while Desmond McQuain scored eight. For Bonnabel, Will Allen posted a 10-point game with eight rebounds.
The title games for Classes 4A, 3A, 1A and B are set for Saturday.
