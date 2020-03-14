Louisiana Public Schools Shut Down to Control Spread of Coronavirus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Public school students will have a month long break as the state works to control the spread of the Coronavirus. Governor John Bel Edwards' decision to shut down public school in Louisiana has caused questions and concerns. While some have been wanting the move, others don't like it.
Holly Holland, Spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, says they are working diligently to get everything figured out and keep parents as informed as possible. "This closure by the governor is obviously a precautionary measure and it's something that we as a district support," Holland said. "You know the safety of our students, faculty and staff is always a priority of ours and this decision was made not only in the best interest of our district but districts across the state."
CPSB's District 8 Representative, Eric Tarver, disagrees with the state's decision calling it premature since there have not been any confirmed cases in the Lake Area. He believes the decision will take structure and normalcy away from students who need it.
"It's a tremendous, tremendous benefit to the community to operate in a way that's mostly the same as it has been the day before and I feel like the bureaucrats in Baton Rouge have just ripped that away from us, Tarver said. "They've ripped away our ability to provide that in a way we see fit."
The school district says there are still issues left to resolve, especially if these closures are extended. Calcasieu school's are scheduled to have spring break April 10 through 17th but that may now have to change. Graduation, standardized testing, prom and make-up school days are just a few of the other decisions yet to be made.
CPSB says they will be providing information to the public as decisions are made.
