Louisiana Public Schools Shut Down to Control Spread of Coronavirus

Holly Holland, Spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, says they are working diligently to get everything figured out and keep parents as informed as possible. "This closure by the governor is obviously a precautionary measure and it's something that we as a district support," Holland said. "You know the safety of our students, faculty and staff is always a priority of ours and this decision was made not only in the best interest of our district but districts across the state."