Local custodial company gives tips on how to help protect your home against coronavirus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With a growing number of coronavirus cases, many people are wondering how they can keep themselves and their families safe.
“We’ve had a big increase in requests, from banks, schools, houses who serve disadvantaged people. Everything — every kind of business. We’re going in with our electrostatic sprayer and disinfecting their environment," Luke Saucier, the owner of Southern Janicorp, said.
Saucier said with concerns of coronavirus, they’ve implemented new cleaning technology within just the past week to keep public spaces safe.
“Hit doorknobs, especially hit light switches, keyboards, all your bathroom and kitchen fixtures," Saucier said.
Whether it’s disinfectant spray or wipes, Saucier said cleaning those transmission points properly will help prevent the spread in your home and in public spaces.
“Whatever you have should say virucidal on it. Also pay attention to dwell time on that label. It might say 30 seconds or it might say 6 minutes. You need to let that chemical sit in a wet condition for that dwell time. That’s really important." Saucier said.
He said you can find the dwell time under the directions for use.
The EPA also expanded their list of approved disinfectants you can use to clean against coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.