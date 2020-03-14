L’auberge releases statement on coronavirus precautions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - L’auberge has released a statement on coronavirus precautions.
L’AUBERGE STATEMENT
Penn National Gaming, on behalf of its 41 properties in 19 states across the country, is working proactively to help protect the health and well-being of our customers and team members during this uncertain time. Like many others, we have been carefully monitoring the progress of the COVID-19 virus and consulting guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local public health authorities, in order to implement best practices.
As of today’s date, the following precautionary protocols have been implemented or are in the process of being implemented at all of our facilities:
- We have increased daily cleaning regimens on our gaming floors, restrooms and common areas using hospital-grade disinfectants, focusing on high-touch points, such as slot/VLT machines, table games/chips, touch screen kiosks, restaurant menus, counters, railings, escalator handrails, elevator buttons, and door handles.
- We have increased our carpet cleaning rotation in high volume areas.
- We are maximizing the fresh air circulation within the facility.
- We have increased the number of hand-sanitizing stations on the gaming floor and in back-of-house common areas and are providing hand-wipes for self-service sanitation of surfaces.
- We are cancelling or postponing all concerts and live events at our facilities.
- We have closed or are in the process of closing buffets at our properties.
- We are regularly communicating with our employees about best practices for protecting their health and the health of others, as recommended by the CDC
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If a tissue is not available, use your elbow.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
We remain committed to working with our state and local public health agencies and will continue to adjust our efforts as necessary.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.