Golden Nugget releases statement on coronavirus precautions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Golden Nugget has released a statement on coronavirus precautions.
GOLDEN NUGGET STATEMENT
The Golden Nugget is first and foremost committed to ensuring the wellbeing of all of our guests and colleagues during this time, and have been closely monitoring the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local and regional authorities.
We understand the present concerns associated with traveling given the restrictions imposed in certain areas of the world and of the evolving situation nationally. Please rest assured of our properties’ commitment to the welfare of our guests and colleagues, and of our detailed and thorough approach to this situation, which includes the following steps:
Our Commitment to Prevention: Clean Hands and Stay Informed
On a daily basis we are committed to ensuring that we are constantly meeting the highest standards and the latest guidelines on hygiene and cleanliness in our industry. Our properties’ health and safety measures are designed to address a broad spectrum of viruses, including COVID-19, and include everything from handwashing hygiene to cleaning products. We are actively focusing on education through the following health and safety programs:
· Hand Hygiene: Proper and frequent handwashing is vital to help combat the spread of viruses. In all of our departments, our teams have been reeducated that cleanliness starts with this simple step. We also have hand sanitizing stations located in all “heart of the house” areas and in most high traffic areas.
· Ongoing Training: In addition to training on housekeeping and hygiene protocols, we have rolled out an active hand cleaning and prevention program for our colleagues at all properties.
· Staying Informed: We stay in real-time communication with the CDC, local and regional authorities through our 24/7 security department, and have specific measures in place to react to any known reports of infection locally.
· General Contact: We are advocating a corporate-wide limited personal contact directive for our colleagues (ex: handshakes, close contact, etc.) that would typically be associated with customary greetings.
Our Commitment to Cleanliness: Industry Standard in Cleaning Products and Protocols
We currently use industry recommended cleaning products and protocols effective against viruses in all areas of our properties and restaurants:
· Guest Rooms: We use cleaning and disinfecting protocols to clean rooms during each service, with particular attention paid to high-touch items.
· Public Spaces: We have increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in public spaces 24/7, with a focus on the most common guest areas such as elevator buttons, door handles, slot machines and table games, public restrooms, gym equipment, house card and counters in all areas of the property.
· Food Prep: We have stringent food handling protocols in place, such as double washing all of our produce, overall hygiene protocols of the kitchen surfaces every hour and actively monitoring colleagues’ health and wellness during each shift.
· Back of House: In the spaces where colleagues work, our properties have increased the frequency of cleaning which focuses on high-touch areas like entrances, locker rooms, laundry rooms, staff offices and cafeterias.
We will continue to update you as the situation evolves, and in the meantime, we remain committed to creating the most memorable experience for you on your next visit to the Golden Nugget.
