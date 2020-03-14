FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and breezy day, we look to remain mostly dry into Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another day like the past several in which we have seen mild and muggy starts, turn into warm and humid afternoons with temperatures in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. We have seen a good breeze throughout the afternoon, but the good news is we have remained dry and any plans you have through the evening will be just fine as well.
Going through the evening it’s going to be very similar to what we have seen the last couple as we see temperatures in the lower 70′s through dinner time and then slowly dropping into the upper 60′s once we reach the very late evening hours. Patchy fog will also be a thing to watch for once again with the fog rolling in for most areas after the midnight time frame. As we head into Sunday morning temperatures off to another above average start as we look to be in the middle to upper 60′s, which is around ten to fifteen degrees above average for this time of year as we should be in the lower 50′s. Temperatures once again will be almost a carbon copy of what we have seen over the last couple of days for Sunday afternoon as many areas will be in the upper 70′s and low 80′s once again. As we go through Sunday morning a cold front will be pushing through the area and that may help to spark just a couple of showers as we head into middle morning hours, but they will be fairly light in nature and scattered in nature. Heading into the afternoon a few breaks in the clouds will allow for a few peaks of sunshine helping us to warm as well. Once we enter the evening hours we will see temperatures gradually falling and we may be a few degrees cooler for our Monday morning as we see lows in the lower 60′s thanks to the front that moved through the area during the morning time frame.
Starting out the new work week we sere a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures remaining warm as we don’t get a true shot of cooler air into the region to actually help change our weather pattern. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70′s to near 80, but as we head into the evening and overnight hours of Monday we will see an increase in cloud cover and that will eventually lead to an increase in rain chances into Tuesday and lasting through the end of the week. Lows during the week will stay in the middle to upper 60′s through Friday morning and then we begin to see a slight change in the weather pattern. As for Tuesday though expect scattered showers and storms around the area, while it won’t be a washout make sure to keep the umbrella handy as well as a rain jacket. Highs remain in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s through Friday.
As we make our way into the middle of the week and beyond the threat for scattered showers and storms will be continuing as we see a cold front back to the west slowly work its way eastward. The best chances of rain as of now looks to be as we head into Friday and lasting through the day on Saturday, where we will see a slight drop in temperatures according to the latest model guidance. This is still several days out and we will monitor the system as it gets closer, but we could see highs dropping back into the lower 70′s for a brief period of time. For now though, expect the warmth and mugginess to continue with limited rain chances through Monday.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.