FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and breezy day, we look to remain mostly dry into Sunday

Going through the evening it’s going to be very similar to what we have seen the last couple as we see temperatures in the lower 70′s through dinner time and then slowly dropping into the upper 60′s once we reach the very late evening hours. Patchy fog will also be a thing to watch for once again with the fog rolling in for most areas after the midnight time frame. As we head into Sunday morning temperatures off to another above average start as we look to be in the middle to upper 60′s, which is around ten to fifteen degrees above average for this time of year as we should be in the lower 50′s. Temperatures once again will be almost a carbon copy of what we have seen over the last couple of days for Sunday afternoon as many areas will be in the upper 70′s and low 80′s once again. As we go through Sunday morning a cold front will be pushing through the area and that may help to spark just a couple of showers as we head into middle morning hours, but they will be fairly light in nature and scattered in nature. Heading into the afternoon a few breaks in the clouds will allow for a few peaks of sunshine helping us to warm as well. Once we enter the evening hours we will see temperatures gradually falling and we may be a few degrees cooler for our Monday morning as we see lows in the lower 60′s thanks to the front that moved through the area during the morning time frame.