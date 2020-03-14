Coronavirus and your pets

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The CDC advises those that have been diagnosed with COVID-19 to separate from their pets if they’re symptomatic.
“We love on our pets so much and a lot of time they’re kissing us our face, and we’re hugging them," said Dr. Martha Briley, a veterinarian at the Country Club Veterinary Clinic. "I guess it’s a little bit like some of the inanimate objects like the doorknobs, or the elevator buttons, that they’re worried if maybe the virus can stay on those kinds of surfaces, so I guess potentially it could stay on the dog’s fur coats, and so I think that they’re being extra cautious.”
Briley said they have been receiving calls at the clinic about a coronavirus vaccine for dogs.
“There used to be an enteric, a gastroenteric virus, it was called coronavirus, it was not the respiratory coronavirus at all," Briley said. “A little bit of confusion, I think started with that. I had several phone calls, people say ‘Oh, I heard that there was a coronavirus vaccine.’” That virus isn’t even relevant anymore in veterinary medicine so we don’t even vaccinate for it. It was years ago.”
In Hong Kong, a dog whose owner was diagnosed with COVID-19, was also tested for the coronavirus.
“They decided to test the dog and they did nasal swabs, and it came back as a low-positive,” Briley said. “The dog was not sick. The dog was not having any symptoms at all. But in Hong Kong, they decided to go ahead and quarantine the dog. At the time, they repeated the sample, a few days later, still the dog was positive, still the dog was not sick.”
As of right now, there is not enough research to fully determine COVID-19′s relationship with pets.
“What we’re being told daily is that we don’t know all the answers, but as of this time, we really don’t think that dogs are getting sick from it,” Briley said. “We don’t think that they are going to harbor the virus. Of course it could change day to day, but as of now, we really don’t think the dogs are getting sick from it.”
The CDC says that the coronavirus can only be transmitted from person to person.
