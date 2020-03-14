Calcasieu leaders hold briefing on COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Top Calcasieu officials gathered at 8 a.m. Friday for a briefing that may be the first of many regarding the coronavirus.
So far, no confirmation of any cases in Southwest Louisiana. But, just as in a hurricane, local mayors, police jurors and others who make up Calcasieu’s executive policy group were there at the Emergency Operations Center.
Their main message: to let the people know they are monitoring the situation...
“I think we are prepared as a community to face any sort of circumstance that we might come across,” said Dick Gremillion, the director of the local OHSEP (Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.)
And--they want to speak with a united voice.
"We have a message to this community that we are monitoring this right now, but please know that it is a very fluid situation and things could change very quickly, and again we are monitoring that and trying to work as a group. We do not want this community to get mixed messages from one agency to the other," said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter.
So far, no cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Calcasieu Parish and those here want to prevent any misinformation. Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh with the office of public health says people can still move about in the community, but should consider their individual health risk.
"I probably wouldn't recommend that an 80-year-old with five chronic health conditions go into a hugely crowded space."
She urges citizens to seek information from the State Health Department and the CDC.
The State GOHSEP has also activated it’s public information website.
Calcasieu School Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus said the school board was closely monitoring developments and hoped for schools to stay open, but it was soon determined that wouldn’t happen.
“For as long as we’re able to stay in school, lives sort of remain the same, right? So, we understand that. So, we are committed to try to do that for as long as we can,” said Bruchhaus in the briefing.
Bur several hours later the governor signed the proclamation closing K-12 public schools until April 13, demonstrating how fluid the situation is.
They also heard from various agencies such as LifeShare Blood Center. Officials there say many blood drives are cancelled and they need people to come by and donate. Ashley Blair is account manager at the local LifeShare Blood Center at 214 Dr. Michael Debakey Drive.
"We are definitely getting low on supply. Whenever I checked yesterday, we had, at the most, one day supply of blood on the shelf. That doesn't mean blood's not coming, because blood is being tested every single day, but remember the testing takes a while," she said.
But, for those in need, an adequate blood supply is a matter of life and death.
“Please get out there and donate. We still need the blood in our local community, we still need donors like you every single day. There’s still surgeries happening, there’s still car accidents happening, unfortunately. Day to day life is still happening, so we need to remember that every day we need donors to make sure that our local hospitals have the blood on the shelves, to make sure that things go smoothly,” said Blair.
She says the local LifeShare is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Also, those who don’t have access to a computer or the internet may call 211 with non-emergency questions.
Denise Durel, president and CEO of United Way says 211 is a great resource. People with a non-emergency question can just all 211.
“It’s an informational and referral hotline and we are now partnered with the Department of Health, and the CDC. And we are the central point for the general public to go to for any information they’d like to know about the coronavirus,” said Durel.
Unless the situation changes the next briefing in Calcasieu is scheduled for 11:30 Monday morning.
This evening the Calcasieu Parish Executive Policy Group issued a statement supporting the Governor’s executive order.
A news release says the group, which consists of the police jury president, mayors of the six Calcasieu municipalities and the sheriff, affirms and supports Gov. John Bel Edwards Executive order issued Friday, particularly Section 1, pertaining to COVID-19 Virus impact as shown below.
“Section I. In an effort to reduce and limit the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, and to preserve the health and safety of all members of the public, all gatherings of 250 people or more between Friday, March 13, 2020 and Monday, April 13, 2020 shall be postponed or cancelled. This applies only to gatherings in a single space at the same time where individuals will be in close proximity to one another. It does not apply to normal operations at locations like airports, medical facilities, shopping centers or malls, office buildings, factories or manufacturing facilities, or grocery or department stores This provision may be extended beyond Monday, April 13, 2020 by further order.”
The news release goes on to say that local officials continue to coordinate preparedness efforts for this national emergency and they encourage diligence by all residents and businesses in Southwest Louisiana during this time.
Late this afternoon we received word the Calcasieu drive-thru rabies clinic, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, in the West-Cal Arena and Events Center in Sulphur, has been cancelled due to concerns related to COVID-19. It will not be rescheduled.
The Lake Charles drive-thru rabies clinic is still tentatively scheduled for April 18 at the Burton Coliseum Complex.
For more information, contact Animal Services at 337-721-3730.
Lake Charles City officials sent an update saying most city services are running as normal, but starting Monday, March 16, recreation centers and 1911 Historic City Hall will be closed to the public. Central School and the Transit Center will remain open for regularly scheduled business activities of tenants, but non-regular/special events will be suspended. A city spokesperson says they will continuously re-evaluate this status and provide regular updates as they occur. For current information on the status of City of Lake Charles services, visit www.cityoflakecharles.com.
City officials suggest, for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding COVID-19, dial 211. People can also text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211 or visit the 211 website or CDC for proper handwashing and other preventative guidelines.
