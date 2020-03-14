Calcasieu leaders hold briefing on COVID-19

“Section I. In an effort to reduce and limit the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, and to preserve the health and safety of all members of the public, all gatherings of 250 people or more between Friday, March 13, 2020 and Monday, April 13, 2020 shall be postponed or cancelled. This applies only to gatherings in a single space at the same time where individuals will be in close proximity to one another. It does not apply to normal operations at locations like airports, medical facilities, shopping centers or malls, office buildings, factories or manufacturing facilities, or grocery or department stores This provision may be extended beyond Monday, April 13, 2020 by further order.”