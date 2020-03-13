Westlake man dies following motorcycle accident

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A Westlake man has died following a motorcycle accident near Miller Avenue and Smith Ferry Road, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies responded to a call regarding the accident at 1:50 a.m. this morning, Friday, Mar. 13, 2020.
Investigators determined that the driver, David A. Pitt, 40, of Westlake, was traveling southbound along Miller Ave. when he lost control near a curve in the road. This caused the motorcycle to drive off the roadway and into a ditch.
Pitt was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
