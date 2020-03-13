UL Lafayette moving to online classes next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - UL Lafayette will be moving to online classes starting next week in order to mitigate public health concerns related to COVID-19, according to the university.
Classes have been canceled for Mar. 16 and 17 with online classes beginning Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020.
The campus will remain open and all University operations and businesses will continue to function during this time including:
- Residence Halls
- Dining
- Student Health Services
- Library Services
The university asks all employees, including teaching assistants and student workers to report to work as usual.
UL Lafayette students, faculty, and staff will receive updated information through the day regarding online classes, residence hall functionality, dining, health services, and other campus essentials.
Members of the campus community can monitor University e-mail, social media, and the campus page for COVID-19 updates.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.