SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 12, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 12, 2020.
Christian Blair Antoine, 27, New Iberia: Obscured windows; proper equipment required in vehicles; sale, distribution, or possession of a prescription drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Michael Rico Alston, 37, High Point, NC: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Edward M. Polite, 26, New Ibera: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; attempt and conspiracy.
Emanuel Joseph Edwards, 61, Salem, NC: Driving on the right side of the road; proper equipment required on vehicles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Gene Reed Castillo, 64, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Fergus A. Bushnell, 41, Lake Charles: Robbery; second degree kidnapping.
Timothy James Scarborough, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.
Maximo Sifuentes-Garcia, 56, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Channel Trygve Gassaway III, 48, Westlake: Obscenity.
Elijah Levi Webre, 39, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Dylan Cole Painter, 18, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Laken Scott Breaux, 22, Sulphur: Second offense possession synthetic marijuana; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; disturbing the peace.
Dustin James Richards, 40, Ragley: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug parpahernalia; violations of protective orders; first offense cyberstalking (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; contempt of court; violations of protective orders (3 charges).
Devin Lee Bertrand, 28, Longville: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; revocation of parole; contraband in penal institutions; conspiracy.
Daniel Jonathan Benoit, 31, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); proper equipment required on vehicles (2 charges).
Kevin Michael Dyas, 23, Houston, TX: Speeding; following vehicles; first offense possession of stolen firearms.
Tajia Raheem Thomas, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse.
Ryan Matthew Victorian, 23, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of firearms or carrying concealed by a felon; first offense possession of stolen firearms; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more.
Lance Jevon Braxton, 30, Sulphur: Second degree kidnapping; child endangerment.
Jack Allen Watson, 32, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary; contempt of court.
Tyler Paul Thibodeaux, 30, Lafayette: Reckless operation, second offense DWI; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
TaVonn Latrell Alexander, 20, Moss Bluff: Instate detainer (2 charges).
Thelma Louise Searle, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Bryan Matthew Johnson, 63, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Seth Gabriel Arceneaux, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); fourth offense DWI; child endangerment; ignition interlock device offenses; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests; operating a vehicle while under suspension; failure to stop or yield; careless operation.
Erin Edward Smith, 38, Bell City: Contempt of court; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia; expired plates; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mary Elizabeth Brewer, 45, Nacogdoches, TX: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; accessories after the fact; money laundering.
Dylan S. Comeaux, 28, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less) (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Bedrah Kathleen Leon, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Marcus Wayne Lafleur, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of a firearm with a obliterated mark.
Daquanda Faye Broussard, 31, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Brandon Paul Tanner, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
