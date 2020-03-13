Renewing funding for federal chemical security program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorist Standards (CFATS) is a federally funded program through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that mandates security measures of any place that possesses any amount of the over 300 chemicals of interest (COI).
“The responsibility from the department of the Department of the Homeland Security is to come in and basically audit and confirm that the work from the plants is actually being done,” said Edward Flynn, Vice President of Health, Safety, and Security for the Louisiana Chemical Association.
Every few years the program has to be renewed. The $75 million program will be de-funded if not renewed by mid-April.
“I understand that Congress is probably reluctant to give the department of homeland security permanent re-authorization, because Congress likes to be able to have federal agencies come back every once in a while,” Flynn said.
According to Flynn, the organization under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that runs the CFATS program, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has the ability to fund it until the end of the year.
“CISA has the funding to basically run the program till the end of the year, the end of the 2020, but that can only be done if Congress reauthorizes the program,” Flynn said.
Several chemical plants in the Lake area, are under CFATS. One of those, Sasol, sent the following statement:
“We are working with our elected leadership and industry partners to advocate for the long-term reauthorization of CFATS. However, our CFATS plan is approved and integrated into our processes and procedures. We have no intention of suspending those best practice, critical safety programs."
Flynn does believe the program will be renewed.
“We don’t expect it to go away," Flynn said. "We think there is going to be an agreement made at the last hour. We’d like to see some permanent re-authorization made.”
A house energy and commerce subcommittee voted, on Mar. 11, to advance a bill that would renew the program for eighteen months.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.