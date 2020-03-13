Missing money at Reeves High School leads to an arrest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A woman who was responsible for bookkeeping at Reeves High School is charged with theft between $750 and $5,000, the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The Allen Parish School Board called the sheriff’s office in February after they discovered an excess of $1500 missing from the Reeves High School finances, Sheriff Doug Hebert said.
Lori Leigh Breaux was responsible for the Reeves High School bookkeeping and was the person who had control of the missing monies and was responsible for making the bank deposits of the monies, Hebert said.
Breaux turned herself in was arrested on Tuesday. She was released from Allen Parish Jail after posting a $7,000 bond.
