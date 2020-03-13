McNeese University and local public schools discuss precautionary steps amid coronavirus concerns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana universities including Tulane University and the University of New Orleans have now switched to online classes because of coronavirus concerns.
But, what about local universities like McNeese?
“We’ve been working with our facilities crew to make sure we’re disinfecting our common spaces, our doors our lobbies, keeping bathrooms stocked with plenty of soap and water," Dr. Chris Thomas, the vice president of student affairs at McNeese, said.
Thomas said they haven’t yet decided to move all of their classes online, but have given the option to professors who may be at a higher risk of getting sick.
“It’s quite possible we’ll move to an online format for our courses. We’ve been talking to faculty and staff, our own technology department about how that is going to be possible and how best to implement that practice. We haven’t set an official date that will happen but it’s certainly something we’re talking about," Thomas said.
Though he said even if classes move online, campus will not be shut down and students will still be allowed to live on campus.
One junior at McNeese, Xavier Davis, said moving classes online may be a necessary step to take.
“I like how the school is updating us. As long as they keep doing that and don’t withhold information, I think it would be a great thing," Davis said.
Calcasieu Parish School Board declined to comment and referred us to their website, which lists symptoms of COVID-19 and what you can do to keep yourself safe. They said at this point there are no planned closures.
Cameron Parish School Board said they’re monitoring all updates from the CDC and sent us a statement that said:
“Cameron Parish School Board did release information on Monday regarding the measures that can be taken to ensure the spread of illness is prevented. As we receive more information from health officials, we will do the best we can to keep our communities and schools aware of any developing information. We have scheduled meetings to discuss the matter further and we will be prepared to act if and when necessary. The safety and health of our students and communities are of the utmost importance.”
The Beauregard Parish School Board sent us the letter sent out to parents, which reads in part:
"In addition to encouraging everyone to observe the above precautions, the Beauregard Parish School System is taking these additional measures: Performing extra cleaning in our schools and buildings, including restrooms, cafeterias and classrooms with particular emphasis on doorknobs, handrails, and other “common surfaces.”
