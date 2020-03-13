McNeese State University moving to online classes next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University will be moving to online classes starting next week in order to mitigate public health concerns related to COVID-19, according to the university.
The online classes will begin on Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020, and may continue through the end of the spring semester.
The University says it will remain open but will modify operations in some areas. It asks faculty and staff to continue to work normal hours. Student workers are also asked to discuss the possibility of modifying work schedules if possible.
During this time the following university operations will remain open with normal operating hours:
- Holbrook Computer Lab
- Frazar Library
- Rowdy’s Cafeteria
In following with the CDC’s guidelines meetings of groups of 50 people or more may be cancelled through Mar. 30. This policy may be extended depending on how the COVID-19 outbreak develops in the coming weeks.
All Southland Conference athletic competitions have also been canceled through Mar. 30. However, McNeese athletic teams are scheduled to continue practices and workouts during this time.
All students, staff, and faculty are asked to keep up to date on campus operations, scheduled events, and other information via their McNeese email account. Information will also be posted to the McNeese Emergency Communications webpage.
