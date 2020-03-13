Live at the Lakefront postponed

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles’ Live at the Lakefront has been postponed, the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana announced on Friday.
Executive Director L. Devan Corbello said the decision was made in an effort to help stop the potential spread of the coronavirus in the Lake Area. There has not been a confirmed case of coronavirus in Calcasieu Parish.
The announcement came a day after the council planned to continue the event as scheduled.
“After much consultation and consideration, it is with deep regret that we have decided to postpone the 2020 Live @ the Lakefront series until further notice,” Corbello said. “The safety of our community, artists, entertainers, vendors, staff and volunteers have and always will be paramount.”
Corbello said there will be updates on new dates once they have them.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.