Lincoln Prep edges Grand Lake in 1A semifinal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The No. 2 Grand Lake Hornets rallied back from a double-digit deficit to take a fourth-quarter lead, but Lincoln Prep would hold off the Hornets to advance to Saturday’s Class 1A title game. The third-seeded Panthers used a big night from Chanse Robinson to down Grand Lake, 61-55 in the 1A semifinals Thursday at Burton Coliseum.
Robinson, a University of Buffalo commit, led all scorers with 37 points while also posting 11 rebounds in the win. His teammate Frederick Payne also posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
For Grand Lake, the Hornets were led by Kael Delcambre (17 points) and Luke Thomas (10 points). No other player scored double-digit points although Eli Foutain pulled down 10 rebounds in the loss.
“The bond [between Grand Lake] is unbelievable. We’ve been playing together since we were five years old and I’m going to miss them so much,” said Delcambre. “These were the best five years of my life.”
The semifinal trip was the first-ever for Grand Lake. Hornets coach Mark Caldwell said this group set the standard for Grand Lake basketball.
“There are so many accomplishments this year that are going to live on forever. The banner is going to be in the gym and they can always walk back and see that. For a lot of these guys, it’s about the legacy you leave behind. They played the game the right way and they’ll always be known for that and the unbelievable team that Grand Lake had this season,” said Caldwell. "Then it’s a challenge for the younger kids to work their butts off and try to get back to what they did.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.