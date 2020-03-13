Life Christian Academy to relocate and expand

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Life Christian Academy, a private pre-K3 through eighth grade school is planning to relocate and expand in Sulphur.
A fifteen-acre property on Beglis Parkway will soon be home to a 70,000 square-foot facility that includes a new high school. As the current pre-K3 through eighth grade school grows, principal and co-founder Stefanee Tolbert said she knows a high school is needed.
“We currently have 284 kids; we are outgrowing that space rapidly," she said. “So, we’ll have 350 [students] starting in the fall, but we’ve known there was a definitely a need.”
The new facility will serve about 700 kids and will feature a basketball gym and football and baseball fields.
Tolbert said the school is currently preparing for an increase in students.
“Right now we have two classes for every grade through sixth grade and we’re working that class up," she said. "But we’re also next year opening up an additional three-year-old and four-year-old class so that will start the tripling process; which will be three classes for every grade.”
Tolbert said with the new property and high school, she hopes to reach more families in the lake area
There is no construction start date yet. Tolbert said the 2021 school year is full. But if you’re interested in applying to Life Christian Academy click here.
