LHSAA cancels high school fishing regional tournaments in response to coronavirus

All high school teams that were registered to compete in the events will automatically advance to the LHSAA State Championship tournament. The full LHSAA bass fishing rules can be found here. The LHSAA State competition originally scheduled for April 3-4 on Cross Lake in Shreveport, Louisiana, will be rescheduled so as not to conflict with the statewide Louisiana school closings through April 13 that were announced earlier today.