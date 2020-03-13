LHSAA announces limited attendance for remainder of Marsh Madness

Today, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation stating that all large gatherings of people to be halted immediately until Monday, April 13th. The LHSAA Marsh Madness Tournament and the Divisional Select State Championships will continue as scheduled. However, based on this additional information and guidance from both the Louisiana Department of Education and the Governor’s office in the last hour, at this time, only student-athletes, coaches, officials, school administration, LHSAA staff, Burton Complex staff, Visit Lake Charles staff, security officers, the official TV Network, and pre-approved and previously credentialed media will be allowed to attend the remainder of the tournament. This means that at this time NO schools support groups which include bands, cheerleaders and fans etc. will be allowed to attend the remainder of the tournament. The games will be televised on Cox Sports Television and NFHS Network at http://bit.ly/3aUAaqc.

Eddie Bonine, LHSAA Executive Director