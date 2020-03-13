LHSAA announces limited attendance for remainder of Marsh Madness

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA boys basketball championships, aka Marsh Madness, will continue to be played at Burton Coliseum albeit with limited attendance. The LHSAA released a statement Friday afternoon outlining those allowed to be in attendance for the championship games Friday and Saturday.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation Friday that immediately halted gatherings of more than 250 people until April 13.
The first three days of the semifinal tournament were played with no attendance restrictions.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.