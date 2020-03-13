Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A contentious school conference between a student, her parents and a school principal has finally come to a head, 10 years after the meeting. Former Lee County Middle School principal Steven Havens was charged Friday with attempted aggravated assault. Havens was a principal from 2007 until 2016. He retired in December. Authorities say Havens told the victim he was coming over to whip the man's posterior. The victim says he hasn't spoken to Haven in about 10 years. Havens later punched the victim, who filed charges on Thursday. It's unclear whether Havens has an attorney. The two men were previously involved in a heated moment during a disciplinary student conference. The victim later sued Havens, settling with the school district.