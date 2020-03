KPLC’s 2020 Crawfish Price Check

Boudreaux’s Cajun Trio Iowa BOILED: $5.49 per pound.

TO-GO: $4.99 per pound.

Boulet’s Boil-N-Go Sulphur BOILED: $4.99 per pound; $4.75 per pound for fifteen pounds or more.

LIVE: $3.19 per pound.

Captain’s Table Lake Charles BOILED: $5.85 per pound.

WEDNESDAY SPECIAL: $4.25 for ten pounds or more or $35.00 all you can eat.

Canik’s Grocery Creole BOILED: $20.97 for three pounds; $34.95 for five pounds.

Cast & Clever Sulphur BOILED: $15.95 for three pounds; $20.95 for four pounds; $25.95 for five pounds.

TO-GO: $5.50 per pound.

Choupique Crawfish Iowa BOILED: $4.99 per pound.

LIVE: $2.50 per pound.

Circle 7 Lake Charles BOILED: $5.67 per pound.

Cody’s Crawfish Shop Sulphur BOILED: $5.50 per pound; $5.25 per pound for twenty pounds or more.

ICE CHEST SPECIAL: $4.99 per pound ice chest special (bring your own clean ice chest).

Darrell’s Jennings BOILED: $18.00 for three pounds; $30.00 for five pounds.

Deaton's Crawfish Lake Charles BOILED: $5.00 per pound; $23.00 for five pounds.

Fire & Spice Boil-n-Go Moss Bluff BOILED: $5.49 per pound; $5.25 per pound for fifteen pounds or more; $4.99 for thirty pounds or more.

Grangers Gator Hog Saloon Lake Charles BOILED: $5.25 per pound.

Heads or Tails Moss Bluff BOILED: $4.99 per pound.

Hollier’s Sulphur BOILED: $15.95 for three pounds; $24.95 for five pounds.

TO-GO: $4.99 per pound; $4.59 per pound for twenty pounds or more.

Honey B Ham Lake Charles BOILED: $5.89 per pound.

TO-GO: $5.49 per pound; $4.99 per pound for twenty pounds or more.

The Hot Spot Moss Bluff BOILED: $5.49 per pound; $5.29 per pound for ten pounds or more.

ICE CHEST SPECIAL: $4.59 per pound for thirty pounds or more.

The Hut Sulphur BOILED: $4.99 per pound; $4.50 per pound for ten pounds or more.

J&R Crawfish Kinder BOILED: $4.75 per pound.

John Mo’s Crawdads Iowa BOILED: $5.19 per pound.

Joub’s Taste of the Boot Lake Charles BOILED: $4.50 per pound; $100 for sack.

JT's Seafood Lake Charles BOILED: $5.25 per pound; $4.99 per pound for ten pounds or more.

ICE CHEST SPECIAL: $4.49 per pound for thirty-five pounds or more.

LIVE: $2.99 per pound by the sack.

Kenny Habetz Crawfish Ragley BOILED: $5.00 per pound.

LIVE: $2.75 per pound.

LeBleu’s Landing Sulphur BOILED: $15.95 for three pounds; $24.95 for five pounds.

TO-GO: $4.99 per pound; $4.59 per pound for twenty pounds or more.

Mac’s Crawfish Lake Charles BOILED: $5.50 per pound.

Mr. Bill’s Seafood Express Lake Charles BOILED: $5.99 per pound.

TO-GO: $4.99 per pound for twenty pounds or more.

Paradise Daiquiris (Moss Bluff) Moss Bluff BOILED: $4.50 per pound.

TUESDAY: $3.60 per pound.

Paradise Daiquiris (Sulphur) Sulphur BOILED: $4.50 per pound.

MONDAY: $3.60 per pound.

Pat’s of Henderson Lake Charles BOILED, BAR OR TO-GO: $29.95 for four pounds, every additional pound is $7.49 per pound.

Prejean’s Crawfish House DeQuincy BOILED: $6.00 per pound.

Richard’s Sulphur BOILED: $15.95 for three pounds; $24.95 for five pounds.

TO-GO: $4.99 per pound.

Roy’s Meat Market Iowa BOILED: $5.25 per pound.

Steamboat Bills (Lakeshore Drive) Lake Charles BOILED: $5.99 per pound.

Steamboat Bills (La. 14) Lake Charles BOILED: $5.99 per pound.

Steamboat Bills DeRidder BOILED: $5.99 per pound.