Gov. John Bel Edwards announces closing of all K-12 public schools statewide, effective Monday.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he signed a proclamation that immediately halts any gathering of more than 250 people until Monday, April 13, closes all K-12 public schools statewide effective Monday, March 16.
The Governor is expected to address this order at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon in a joint media briefing with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell at New Orleans City Hall. KPLC will livestream the address online and on social.
In Calcasieu Parish, all CPSB schools, facilities and events will be closed until April 13.
Public Information Officer Holly Holland said All CPSB Central Office personnel and school-level administrators will still report to work on Monday, Mar. 16, as normal until further notice.
Holland said they will provide updates to families and the general public by 4 p.m. every Friday, starting on Friday, March 20.
The superintendent of Catholic schools in the diocese of Lake Charles said since this is an executive order, they will follow the order and close all catholic schools in Southwest Louisiana.
