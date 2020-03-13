FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid weekend ahead with rain chances staying low

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s and not much fog across Southwest Louisiana for the morning commute. The possibility that a few spots see some patchy dense fog will continue to be possible through mid-morning, but with enough of a breeze and warmth in place, that could help halt a widespread situation as it relates to visibility. Temperatures will warm up quickly today, so definitely put on the short sleeves as highs top out around 80 this afternoon.