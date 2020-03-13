FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid weekend ahead with rain chances staying low

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s and not much fog across Southwest Louisiana for the morning commute. The possibility that a few spots see some patchy dense fog will continue to be possible through mid-morning, but with enough of a breeze and warmth in place, that could help halt a widespread situation as it relates to visibility. Temperatures will warm up quickly today, so definitely put on the short sleeves as highs top out around 80 this afternoon.
Models have backed off on developing much rain today or tomorrow, largely thanks to an upper level ridge of high pressure over the Gulf Coast region, which will keep the warmth pumped up over the area as well. Saturday brings a repeat with very low rain chances, the possibility of some morning fog and more clouds than sun through the day. Highs tomorrow will again top out near 80 in the afternoon.
Only a slight chance of showers returns for Sunday, as a stalled front over the Ark-La-Tex region sags a little farther southward into northern Louisiana but never makes it all the way into Southwest Louisiana. I expect no more than a couple of stray showers this far south, with drier weather returning Monday and Tuesday.
An upper level trough of low pressure moving along the west coast of the U.S. will make a push eastward into Texas and the southern Plains by the middle of next week. This will help to bring slightly better rain chances by next Wednesday, but there are no indications we get much rain as the focus of the heaviest rain bypasses our area to the north as current storm systems are doing right now.
Looking out in the long range, the possibility of a front arriving in about 10 to 14 days is possible, but that is still quite some time and models have been struggling in the long range, so any forecast that far out is subject to change quite a bit over the coming days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
