FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Remaining warm through the weekend, low chances of rain as well

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The warmth and the mugginess is continuing for the end of the week as we are seeing temperature in the upper 70′s to near 80 for just about everyone this afternoon, except along the coastline.
As we move through the evening time frame we can expect almost a repeat of what we have over the last several evenings as temperatures are very slow to drop as we stay in the lower 70′s. If you are heading out to maybe grab a bite to eat there will be no worries in terms of the weather as we look to remain dry, with only a slim chance of maybe a passing shower happening. We saw some dense fog rolling into the area as we went through the morning hours and once again as we head into Saturday morning we can expect that chance once again. Temperatures will be starting out mild again as we see lows in the middle to upper 60′s. As for our weekend if you have any plans they look to be good to go as we aren’t expecting a washout, but the chance does remain for at least a few showers from time to time, but if you are okay with the way the weather has been the last couple of days, then that will be what to expect over the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70′s to near 80 for both days and each morning starting out mild as we see lows in the middle to even a few upper 60′s. This weather pattern will stick around as we head into the beginning of next week and rain chances remain very low as a sprinkle of light shower can’t be ruled out but that will be about it. Monday highs are continuing the warm trend as they are close to 80 and the same can be said through Wednesday.
As we head into Wednesday we will be watching for the rain chances to increase as we will be watching for a stronger cold front to be working its way into the area. Even though the rain chances will be increasing out temperatures won’t be any cooler as we see highs right around 80 through the Friday time frame. Lows will be in the middle 60′s through all of next week as we see moisture values remaining in the middle to upper 60′s keeping things very humid across our area.
Into next weekend models are showing us falling back into the lower 70′s at least and the chances of rain a little lower, but that could change as we get closer as the exact timing of the front will be a dictating factor. Overall for now though prepare for a very humid and warm weekend and next week, with limited rain chances over the weekend and increasing as we head into late week. Hope every have a safe and relaxing weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
