FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Remaining warm through the weekend, low chances of rain as well

As we move through the evening time frame we can expect almost a repeat of what we have over the last several evenings as temperatures are very slow to drop as we stay in the lower 70′s. If you are heading out to maybe grab a bite to eat there will be no worries in terms of the weather as we look to remain dry, with only a slim chance of maybe a passing shower happening. We saw some dense fog rolling into the area as we went through the morning hours and once again as we head into Saturday morning we can expect that chance once again. Temperatures will be starting out mild again as we see lows in the middle to upper 60′s. As for our weekend if you have any plans they look to be good to go as we aren’t expecting a washout, but the chance does remain for at least a few showers from time to time, but if you are okay with the way the weather has been the last couple of days, then that will be what to expect over the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70′s to near 80 for both days and each morning starting out mild as we see lows in the middle to even a few upper 60′s. This weather pattern will stick around as we head into the beginning of next week and rain chances remain very low as a sprinkle of light shower can’t be ruled out but that will be about it. Monday highs are continuing the warm trend as they are close to 80 and the same can be said through Wednesday.