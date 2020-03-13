Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office hosts gun safety class

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A firearm safety class will be hosted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 16.
It will be at the Moss Bluff Library. It is located at 261 Parish Road in Moss Bluff.
Adults are invited to learn basic safe gun handling at this informational session.
Those who attend will also receive free gun locks.
No concealed weapons are allowed in the class.
Registration is required. To sign up or for more information, please call the library at (337) 721-7128.
