Calcasieu Correctional Center and Sheriff’s Prison temporarily suspend contact visits

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville | March 13, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 10:59 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Effective today, Mar. 14, 2020, the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center and the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Prison is suspending all contact visits for inmates as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

This suspension includes attorney visits.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says that all non-contact visits and glass partition visits will still be allowed.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says that this policy will be reevaluated every 30 days until COVID-19 subsides.

