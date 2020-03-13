Calcasieu Correctional Center and Sheriff’s Prison temporarily suspend contact visits

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Effective today, Mar. 14, 2020, the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center and the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Prison is suspending all contact visits for inmates as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
This suspension includes attorney visits.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says that all non-contact visits and glass partition visits will still be allowed.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says that this policy will be reevaluated every 30 days until COVID-19 subsides.
