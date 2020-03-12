SWLA event cancellations

Canceled events in Southwest Louisiana. (Source: KPLC)
March 12, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 5:01 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Due to COVID-19, a number of events are being canceled in Southwest Louisiana.

Here’s a list of local event closures:

Mar. 12

· NCAA Men’s Basketball Southland Tournament

Mar. 14

· Green Hat Charity Fun Run/Walk/Crawl and Cook-off

Mar. 15

· Shamrocks and Champagne Gospel Brunch

Mar. 17

· Bess the Book Bus at E. K. Key Elementary School and Brenda Hunter Head Start

· Mass and Grace Gardens Blessing

Mar. 20

· Special Olympics

Mar. 28

· Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. Annual Membership Meeting

