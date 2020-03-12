SWLA event cancellations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Due to COVID-19, a number of events are being canceled in Southwest Louisiana.
Here’s a list of local event closures:
· NCAA Men’s Basketball Southland Tournament
· Green Hat Charity Fun Run/Walk/Crawl and Cook-off
· Shamrocks and Champagne Gospel Brunch
· Bess the Book Bus at E. K. Key Elementary School and Brenda Hunter Head Start
· Mass and Grace Gardens Blessing
· Special Olympics
· Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. Annual Membership Meeting
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.