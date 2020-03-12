SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 11, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 11, 2020.
Dexter Maurice James, 29, Lake Charles: Broken headlamps; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; contempt of court (2 charges).
Tyasia Veda Johnson, 19, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Mario Termaine Williams Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Jason Paul Moore, 36, Lake Charles: Strangulation; domestic abuse; false imprisonment.
Johnathan Ray Gary, 44, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Landon Bailey Beard, 33, Lake Charles: Property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
Randy Eugene Deason, 56, Vinton: Third offense salking.
Michael Gerald Ryans, 20, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace.
Jason Christopher Manuel, 49, Oakdale: Probation violation.
Anthony Lee Gann, 40, Sulphur: Communicating of false information of planned arson; property damage under $1,000.
Michael Brent Winn, 42, Westlake: Domestic abuse.
Kassadie Krysten Stewart, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Brandon Wayne Quebodeaux, 34, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.
James Deke Durden, 37, Orange, TX: Probation violation.
Brandon Kimberly Grant, 40, Lake Charles: Robbery; second degree kidnapping.
Nicole Leblanc Reeves, 35, Lake Charles: Theft worth $25,000 or more.
Todd Glynn Dowers, 50, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
