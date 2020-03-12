SWAT Team in parking lot of Kroger

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - UPDATE: Situation has been resolved, authorities say.
Several viewers have reported seeing the SWAT team in the parking lot of Kroger on Nelson Road today.
Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said the Sheriff’s Office has an armored SWAT vehicle assisting the Lake Charles Police Department.
Lt. Jeff Keenum, with the Lake Charles Police Department, says more information with be provided later.
This story will develop as more information comes in.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.