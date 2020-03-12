8 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Louisiana bringing total to 14

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The state announced there are eight new cases of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus. That brings the total in the state to 14.
The newest case was announced Thursday by the Louisiana Department of Health. According to the state, the 11 patients are from Orleans Parish, one is from Jefferson Parish, one is from Lafourche Parish, and one is from Caddo Parish.
The state said that two of the patients are being hospitalized in St. Tammany and Iberia parishes.
Three of the cases were discovered at the Lambeth House, an assisted living home in Uptown New Orleans.
So far, no deaths have been reported in Louisiana.
Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell both declared a state of emergency during separate news conferences on Wednesday. The city will receive two individuals coming in from the CDC to New Orleans following the declaration.
Many of the major universities in the area have asked students to stay home and take classes online. Tulane University asked its students to move out of on-campus housing next week and stay away until the end of the semester.
As we learn more, we know that there is community spread in Louisiana and I am asking all Louisianans to remain vigilant and take important measures to protect their health and reduce the spread of illness," Edwards said. "This is a constantly changing situation, and we have been working with our state and federal health officials for some time now.
On March 9, 2020, a Louisiana resident was tested for COVID-19 and deemed to be a presumptive positive result in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s protocol, resulting in the state’s first case.
The Louisiana Office of Public Health confirmed two patients with COVID-19, both are being treated at an Oschner in Raceland and another in Gretna.
Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
