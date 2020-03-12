Marsh Madness State Championship continues amid coronavirus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sports tourism is a vital industry for many cities across the country. The Lake Area hosts nearly one hundred different sporting events annually. As fears increase over the spread of coronavirus organizations around the United States are being forced to adjust, and some are re-thinking their everyday activities.
The NCAA has gone as far as closing games to the public for the men's and women's March Madness tournaments and the NBA has suspended the rest of the season after Tuesday's games. However, Angie Manning with Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitor's Bureau says their schedule hasn't changed. Marsh Madness, the state championships for boy's basketball, is moving forward.
"We are at full speed ahead in the Lake Charles area. Of course we are monitoring the situation. We are in touch with the Lt. Governor's office, health officials and government officials and our partners in tourism across the United States, Manning says.
Marsh Madness is just one of many events expected to bring in hundreds of sports fans to our area in the coming months.
"We have over 150 golfers that are going to be coming in for the PGA tour Korn Ferry tour Lake Charles championship March 26 through the 29th," Manning says, "We expect that to bring in people from outside of the area."
State officials are being proactive in an effort to keep large events as safe as possible. The LHSAA releasing a statement reminding people to wash their hands often, Burton Coliseum volunteers are given the option to wear gloves while working the tournament and dozens of signs are even posted around the coliseum reminding fans to wash their hands as attentively as they would after a crawfish broil.
The CDC has repeatedly stressed the importance of washing your hands and being mindful of who you come in contact with. Manning says as long as Southwest Louisiana has no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus events around the Lake Area should continue as planned.
