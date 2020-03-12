LSU, other SEC schools restricting attendance at all sporting events due to coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has announced that attendance at all LSU athletic events and other SEC schools will be restricted to student-athletes, coaches, families, officials, essential personnel, and credentialed media. Fans will not be allowed to attend.
This policy will be in effect March 12 through March 30.
“We put the safety and well-being of our students and entire LSU community first, and after consulting with other SEC presidents we decided the prudent thing to do is to have athletic contests without fans for the near term,” said Thomas Galligan, interim LSU president, adding that the purpose is to avoid large gatherings and minimize the risk of people getting sick.
The LSU Athletics Ticket Office will be in touch with impacted ticket holders for gymnastics, baseball, and softball. LSU will post updates about its athletic events online here. Click here for the latest info on coronavirus from LSU.
