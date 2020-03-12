Local taxi driver accused of setting up robbery of passenger

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery involving a local taxi driver, officials say.
The victim told deputies that while leaving a local casino in a taxi, he told the driver, Brandon K. Grant, 40, of Lake Charles, he had won $15,000 from gambling, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
The victim told deputies he fell asleep in the cab and was awoken by a man, Fergus A. Bushnell, 41, of Lake Charles, pulling him out of the taxi, Vincent said. He said he saw what looked like the handle of a gun in the waistband of Bushnell’s pants. The victim was struck several times and robbed of his money and two cell phones.
Vincent said the victim told deputies that “he attempted to get back into the taxi by grabbing the handle of the door, at which time Grant drove away, dragging him on the ground outside of the taxi for a short distance.”
The victim gave deputies a description of the truck Bushnell fled the scene in. Grant was found driving in the area. Deputies found Bushnell’s truck and arrested him.
Both were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Grant was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for second-degree kidnapping and simple robbery. Bushnell was booked for principal to second-degree kidnapping and simple robbery. Grant’s bond is still pending. Bushnell’s bond is set at $55,000.
